Big E Seeks Exhibitors for Creative Arts at This Year’s Fair

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Have you been sewing up a storm, creating other crafts, or discovering new, delicious recipes? The Creative Arts department at the Big E is looking for entries in a variety of categories for this year’s fair.

The Big E is seeking exhibitors, both youth and adults, to be featured in a diverse showcase. Fairgoers walk through the New England Center to admire the displays of exhibitors’ crafts from numerous departments, including quilting, photography, knitting, jewelry/beading, dolls, holiday ornaments, jellies, honey, homemade granola, baked pie, decorated fake cake, dried food (new for this year), scroll saw, and many more.

The deadline to enter for most departments is Monday, Aug. 14. To enter photography and fine arts, entries must be submitted online by Aug. 1. Entries must be dropped off or mailed in prior to the fair. Exhibitors have the chance to receive awards and ribbons. Entries will be on display for the duration of the fair, which runs Sept. 15 through Oct. 1.

More information regarding rules, department-specific guidelines, entry limits, fees, entry deadlines, receiving dates, and how to enter can be found at www.thebige.com/creativearts. Questions may be directed to [email protected] or (413) 205-5015.