Turning Leaf Centers Opens Dispensary Doors to Public

NORTHAMPTON — Turning Leaf Centers opened its doors on 261 King St. in Northampton this week. The dispensary features a ‘craft bar,’ experience, which will allow patrons to be educated on everything marijuana, have rolling parties, and participate in flower talk.

“We believe the large, curated space will allow people to have an experience nobody has seen with the craft bar, live music days, and seating areas,” said Stephanie McNair, co-owner and Western Mass. native. “Supporting our local community is something that is very important to us as a company. We are looking to display and promote local artists and have event demonstrations and educational seminars in our space.”

Turning Leaf Centers Northampton has cultivated an eclectic menu from every product category and price point for every type of cannabis consumer. Turning Leaf’s objective is to adapt and expand Massachusetts’s ever-changing cannabis market and continue to introduce new, innovative product lines. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.