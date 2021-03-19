Springfield College Hosts “A Day to Confront Racism” on March 25

SPRINGFIELD — In conjunction with the Springfield College Legacy Alumni of Color, the Springfield College community has set aside Thursday, March 25 for “A Day to Confront Racism,” featuring workshops and conversations to confront racism, power, privilege, and prejudice. This date also is the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and Transatlantic Slave Trade, the impetus for this day-long event.

At the conclusion of the four webinars, the campus community will transition to welcoming noted anti-racist scholar and bestselling author Ibram X. Kendi, and hearing about his anti-racism work as the featured speaker at the Springfield College Arts & Humanities Speaker Series lecture at 7 p.m.

The four webinars are titled “The Past is Present: How the Historical Legacies Revealed by the 1619 Project Impact Our Professions and Communities,” “John Brown: the City of Springfield Connection to this Abolitionist and Accomplice,” “A Moderated Dialogue with Members of the Legacy Alumni: Moving the Needle,” and “Campus Climate: A Moderated Conversation with Students.”

Click here for times, information about the presenters, and how to access the webinars.