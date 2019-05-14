Two Casino Dealer Classes Starting in June

SPRINGFIELD — The Massachusetts Casino Career Training Institute (MCCTI) is offering the opportunity for students to take the necessary training to become a casino dealer in Massachusetts. Everyone who successfully passes two classes is guaranteed an audition with MGM Springfield. It will be possible to begin training in June and be working by September.

There are two options, one on weekdays and one on weekends. The weekday class meets Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from June 3 to July 23, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Immediately following blackjack is the carnival-games course, which runs during the same time frame and ends on Aug 26.

The weekend class meets Saturday and Sunday, June 1 to July 20, from noon to 6 p.m. Immediately following blackjack is the carnival-games course, which runs during the same time frame and ends on Aug 18.

“You bring the fun, guest-services personality. We’ll teach you everything else you need to know,” said Michele Cabral, director of MCCTI.

Classes are taught by MGM Springfield supervisors on the casino grounds. The tables, chips, and cards are close replicas of those on the casino floor.

The cost for the two classes is $598. To receive more information or help signing up, stop by MassHire Springfield on Wednesday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to noon; Friday, May 17 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; or Thursday, May 30, from 9 to 11 a.m. MassHire Springfield is located at the STCC Technology Park, 1 Federal St., Building 103-3. Drop-ins are welcome.

MCCTI is a partnership between Holyoke Community College, Springfield Technical Community College and MGM, and is authorized by the state of Massachusetts to provide the training required to become a licensed dealer. To get more information or to enroll, visit www.mccti.org. Class space is limited.