Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative to Offer Filmmaking Workshops for Young People

GREAT BARRINGTON — The Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative (BFMC) will host two summer filmmaking workshops: one for 15- to 19-year-olds from Monday, June 24 to Friday, June 28, and one for 11- to 14-year-olds from Monday July 8 to Friday, July 12. These week-long workshops will meet daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Berkshire Community College’s South County Campus, 343 Main St., Great Barrington. Early dropoff (9 a.m.) and late pickup (5 p.m.) is available by request.

The purpose of the workshops are twofold: for kids to experience what it’s like to work on a real movie crew from creation of an idea to the final edit of the project, and for the group to produce a high-quality short film championed in every aspect by everyone in the group. The kids will work collaboratively — performing as actors on camera; running the lights, camera, and sound; editing; and marketing the film’s premiere to the community. On the final night, parents, friends, and the public will be invited to attend, and the young filmmakers will participate in a question-and-answer session with the audience. Each participant will walk away with a copy of the film and the experience of creating a professional-quality film together.

Specific topics covered will include story structure, screenwriting, character development, cinematography, sound recording and mixing, lighting, editing, sound design, and marketing.

“We are thrilled to be offering this filmmaking workshop for the young people in our community,” said Diane Pearlman, executive director of BFMC. “Video is becoming more and more important as a tool for communication. We need to teach our kids the importance of working cooperatively on a project, while giving them the tools necessary to tell a compelling story.”

The course is being taught by writer, director, actor, and educator Patrick Toole. For four years, Patrick taught filmmaking and animation at the Darrow School in New Lebanon, N.Y. He also co-created the After School Film Project with the Chatham Film Club and numerous other afterschool film and theater programs for middle- and high-school students. Toole has written, directed, and edited more than 30 short films and founded and curated several local film festivals, including the Berkshire Shorts Film Festival. He is the co-founder of the Whitdiots improv troupe and Emergent Ensemble Theater Co. He studied film at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia.

All equipment will be provided. The cost for the week-long workshop is $325. Students will need to bring lunch. Class size is limited. To register online, visit shop.berkshirecc.edu or call (413) 236-2127.