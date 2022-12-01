United Way of Pioneer Valley Launches Annual Hope for the Holidays Campaign

SPRINGFIELD — United Way of Pioneer Valley (UWPV) has launched its annual Hope for the Holidays campaign, a holiday gift drive for children in the region.

“We have the opportunity to collect toys from many of our donors and corporate partners, and then ensure they get into the hands of families who need a little extra help during the holidays,” said Jason Newmark, chair of the UWPV board.

Thanks to a local businessman, a vintage Fiat will sit inside the TD Bank building at 1441 Main St. in Springfield for the next several weeks. UWPV invites donors to help fill the Fiat with educational toys this holiday season. This serves as one of the main donation drop-off sites. Other drop-off sites include the Tavern Restaurant, Shortstop Bar and Grill, and Westfield Gas & Electric (100 Elm St.), all in Westfield. Additional drop-off locations are the Granville Library, the Russell Library, and Good Works Coffee House in Chicopee.

UWPV seeks new, unwrapped toys appropriate for children ages 0-12, such as games, trucks, dolls, sports equipment, books, and puzzles. For those who wish to purchase online and have toys shipped, they may be sent to United Way of Pioneer Valley, 1441 Main St., Suite 147, Springfield, MA 01103. Hope for the Holidays will run through mid-December.