Market Mentors Welcomes Four New Team Members

SPRINGFIELD — Market Mentors, the region’s largest marketing, advertising, and public-relations agency, is proud to announce the addition of four new team members, adding to the depth and expertise of its staff. The hires span multiple departments, including account services, media buying, and administration.

“We are always looking for top talent to join our growing team,” said Michelle Abdow, president. “Each of these four new members has a depth of expertise in our industry. They have already been serving up results for our clients, while also allowing us to accommodate new business.”

John Miarecki joined the agency as director of Growth and Development. A marketing guru with almost 15 years of experience in various roles, as well as degrees in marketing and psychology from West Chester University in Pennsylvania, he is tasked with assisting with business development, client services, internal operations and talent development.

Shawna Griffin is the agency’s new media planner/buyer, bringing with her two decades of experience in the field. A graduate of Hofstra University, she is adept at creating comprehensive media plans that drive action and results.

Erica Moulton joined the agency as an account executive with nearly 20 years of expertise in all things communications, including social media, public relations, referral relations, fundraising, account management, and more. She received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from the Catholic University of America and has extensive expertise in the healthcare and nonprofit verticals.

Susan Mayhew made her return to Market Mentors as office manager, a position she previously held for four years before moving to Colorado and then South Carolina. With more than 25 years of business administration experience, she is responsible for office management, including financials (including accounts payable, accounts receivable, and reporting) and some human-resources duties.

Market Mentors partners with clients locally, regionally, nationally, and internationally across a range of industries, including automotive, banking and finance, education, energy, healthcare, home improvement, legal, manufacturing, nonprofit, political, and retail.