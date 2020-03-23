United Way of Pioneer Valley Mobilizes Volunteer Community

SPRINGFIELD — In these challenging times, United Way of Pioneer Valley is continuing its mission to connect nonprofits with its community of dedicated, hard-working volunteers. With the area’s college students returning home and many seniors opting to stay in their homes, the need for volunteers in Western Mass. has never been greater.

“Nothing matters more to us than the health and safety of our community,” the organization noted. “We are working diligently to ensure agencies are taking the appropriate and necessary precautions for volunteers’ well-being. These include heightened sanitation protocols, physical distancing, and modification of their operations to lower the risk to all involved. There will also be remote tasks available for those who wish to remain in their homes.”

People interested in volunteering or agencies in need of volunteers can contact Jennifer Kinsman, director of Community Impact, at (413) 693-0212.