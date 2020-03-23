STCC Unveils Fire Investigation Transfer Program

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) has a hot new program. Starting this fall, the college will offer a new option in the Fire Protection and Safety Technology department: fire investigation transfer. Students who choose this option will study fire behavior, fire operations, prevention, investigations, and criminal law through courses in fire science and criminal justice.

“We’re thrilled to offer this option, which will prepare students to continue their education toward a bachelor’s degree in fire investigation, homeland security, or fire science, based on their desired area of interest,” said Julian “Skip” Tenczar, chair of the Fire Protection and Safety Technology department.

Fire investigators often work for local, state, and federal agencies, but also pursue opportunities in the private sector.

According to Tenczar, fire investigators need a sharp eye, dedicated commitment to discovering the truth, and professional integrity to follow their findings through the legal system.

“The Fire Investigation program at STCC can open doors to this exciting field where you can make a difference,” he said, adding that the program is offered in the evening only, which will give students who work more flexibility.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, jobs for fire inspectors and investigators are expected to grow by 8% between 2018 and 2028. The median pay in 2018 was $60,200.

Students who successfully complete the two-year program will receive an associate of science degree in fire protection and safety technology.

“This new fire investigation transfer option is another wonderful example of how the college creates pathways for students who are seeking educational and career opportunities,” said Christopher Scott, dean of the School of Health and Patient Simulation. “If you have an interest in fire investigation, we believe STCC is a terrific place to get started.”

To learn more about the program and to apply for the fall, visit stcc.edu/explore/programs/fitr.as. Individuals with questions may contact Tenczar at [email protected] or call (413) 755-4596.