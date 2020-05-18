United Way of Pioneer Valley’s Project Toybox Donates 1,000 Toys

SPRINGFIELD — To help relieve the boredom of Hampden County’s children during a difficult time, the United Way of Pioneer Valley has partnered with numerous community organizations to deliver more than 1,000 educational, age-appropriate to families hit hard by COVID-19.

Thanks to its partnership with Good360, the toys arrived at the United Way’s office on May 13 and are being distributed to the following organizations who will pass them along to children in need: Boys & Girls Clubs of West Springfield, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Westfield, Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Holyoke, YMCA of Greater Springfield, and Holyoke Housing Authority.