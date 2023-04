HOLYOKE — Valley Opportunity Council (VOC) will host a ribbon cutting and open house today, April 21, at 10 a.m. to celebrate completion of phase-1 renovations of the Voces de Esperanza affordable housing community at 339 Chestnut St., Holyoke.

The $9 million rehabilitation project restores 36 units of affordable housing at the site. City and VOC officials will be in attendance to celebrate the new units.