‘Voices in Food Equity: A Gathering of Emerging Leaders’ to Take Place Today

HATFIELD — The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts will host “Voices in Food Equity: A Gathering for Emerging Leaders” today, May 24, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Gateway City Arts in Holyoke. The free event is designed for anyone who is passionate about advancing food justice and creating a more equitable food system for the people of Western Mass., and will feature speakers, networking, and learning to create awareness about food equity and advance initiatives that help end hunger in the region.

Featured speakers include:

• Ileana Marie Carrion, a young professional working in public health. She has been dedicated to the Western Mass. community, ensuring residents can obtain adequate health resources and healthy culturally relevant foods. She previously worked for the Holyoke Planning & Economic Development office;

• State Rep. Pat Duffy, who represents Holyoke;

• Liz O’Gilvie, a self-described 60-year-old black produce farmer and wannabe public-health policy wonk based in Springfield. While developing 40 Acres Farm as a cooperatively managed venture, she serves as director of the Springfield Food Policy Council and the interim director of the youth-driven, urban agriculture organization Gardening the Community;

• Ashley Sears Randle, a fifth-generation dairy farmer who was sworn in as the 21st commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) by Gov. Maura Healey on March 6; and

• Lee Drewitz, who for the past 10 years has served Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden counties, as well as Erfurt, Germany, on empowering members of the community to build a sustainable life for generations of their families.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Click here for more information and to register.

“Voices in Food Equity” is made possible by the support of sponsors Instacart, Norcom Mortgage, Alekman Ditusa Attorneys at Law, Sun Bug Solar, and Rovi Homes.