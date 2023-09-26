Webinar on Sept. 27 to Tackle Export Compliance Basics for Business

SPRINGFIELD — Any U.S. business that sends products, services, or technology or technical data to foreign countries is subject to export control regulations. Having a compliance program that ensures compliance in all areas of the business will help avoid export violations.

Bulkley Richardson invites business leaders to join Dan Sacco for a webinar on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at noon via Zoom. Topics will include U.S. export control regulations (how they regulate the release of critical technologies, information, and services to foreign countries and, in some cases, to foreign nationals in the U.S.), developing and implementing an export compliance program (avoiding major challenges arising from export control violations), and avoiding export control violations (penalties can be severe and may include significant fines, the denial of export privileges, and criminal prosecution).

Register at bulkley.com/export-compliance to receive a confirmation email with a link to join the webinar.