Whittlesey Named a 2022 Best of the Best Firm by INSIDE Public Accounting

HARTFORD, Conn. — Whittlesey, an accounting, advisory, and technology firm, has been named a Best of the Best Firm by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA), an award-winning newsletter for the public-accounting profession.

“We are honored to be one of only 50 firms in the nation to receive this prestigious accolade,” Whittlesey Managing Partner and CEO Drew Andrews said. “This award is a testament to our team of professionals’ dedication to exceptional service and their ability to bring unique solutions and unparalleled value to our clients every day.”

IPA’s annual Best of the Best list ranks top accounting firms that have delivered superior financial and operational performance in the most recent fiscal year. The firms are selected from nearly 600 firms across the U.S. and Canada. Selections for the list are based on more than 50 metrics related to firm growth, productivity, staff development, and more.

Along with being named a Best of the Best Firm, Whittlesey was also named a 2022 Top 200 Accounting Firm in the nation. There are more than 46,000 public accounting firms in the U.S.