Hazen Paper Pioneers New Dimension for 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Yearbook

HOLYOKE — Hazen Paper’s 10th enshrinement yearbook cover for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield was anything but a repeat performance. The limited-edition 2022 cover, created with Hazen Holography, depicts an otherworldly, three-dimensional view of the panoramic Hall of Fame interior, illuminated with depth and light.

According to Hazen President John Hazen, “though some of the visual elements — typography, portraits, logo — return, our holographic team flexes its technical prowess, amplifying the special effects each time to ensure the cover is more exciting than ever.”

For 2022, this includes Fresnel lens technology and a new holographic element Hazen calls ‘Metal-Morphosis,’ utilizing a new, deep-groove system for sharper images and greater dimensionality. Appearing to move and change with the angle of light, the holographic treatment inspires manipulation and engagement with the book.

Hazen originated the holography completely within its vertically integrated facility for superior quality, performance, and efficiency. The custom holograms were created in Hazen’s holographic laser lab, then micro-embossed and transfer-metallized onto smooth, 12-point WestRock Crescendo C2S using Hazen’s environmentally friendly Envirofoil process. Envirofoil is manufactured with less than 1% of the aluminum of traditional foil laminate, reuses the film carrier multiple times, and is recyclable as paper.

The yearbook cover was designed by agency GO of Hartford, Conn., and printed and individually numbered for authenticity on an HP Indigo digital press by Starburst Printing of Holliston.