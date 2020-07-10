WSU Names Kate Burke Associate Director of Alumni Relations and Annual Giving

WESTFIELD — Westfield State University (WSU) appointed Kate Burke associate director of Alumni Relations and Annual Giving. In her role, she will be responsible for the development, management, and oversight of alumni outreach and engagement initiatives as well as providing leadership to the Alumni Relations team for the management of the Alumni Association and the Lifetime Owls program. In addition, she will provide oversight of the annual-fund communications, campaigns, and giving programs.

“I’m excited to join Westfield State University and the Institutional Advancement team,” Burke said. “I am honored to have this opportunity to work with such great and passionate alumni, students, staff, and volunteers. I’m eager to collaborate and engage with our alumni, donors, staff, and campus and community partners. I look forward to enhancing the student, alumni, and donor experience through creating and building upon alumni engagement and involvement programs and events, campus and community outreach, and fundraising initiatives.”

Burke reports to Erica Broman, vice president of Institutional Advancement and executive director of the Westfield State Foundation.

According to Broman, Burke comes to WSU with a wealth of external, alumni-relations, and development experience in both higher education and intercollegiate athletics. She has previously made an impact at Colorado School of Mines, Northwestern University, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Oakland University, University of Virginia, and Xavier University. Burke earned a bachelor’s degree at Eastern Illinois University and a master’s degree from Indiana State University.

“We are pleased to welcome Kate and look forward to the level of sophistication that she brings to Institutional Advancement and the university,” Broman said. “We will rely on her leadership to work with the Alumni Association to advance the critical role our graduates fill in the success of our students.”