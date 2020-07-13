BusinessTalk with Peter Rosskothen
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times
Episode 9: July 13, 2020
George Interviews Peter Rosskothen, Owner of The Log Cabin, Delaney House, D. Hotel & Suites and Delaney’s Market
George O’Brien interviews serial entrepreneur, Peter Rosskothen, Owner of The Log Cabin, Delanry House, D. Hotel Suites & Spa, and Delaney’s Market. George and Peter discuss the effects the pandemic has had on a local business owner in an industry focused on bringing people together, and how the current situation has compelled the companies to be more hands-on in their approach and think outside the “event” box.