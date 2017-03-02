Gray House to Host 26th Annual Spaghetti Supper March 13

SPRINGFIELD — The Gray House will hold its 26th annual Spaghetti Supper on Monday, March 13th from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Greek Cultural Center, 8 Plainfield St., Springfield.

“This fund-raiser is a wonderful opportunity for our community to connect with the Gray House and those we serve, whether they are long-time supporters or new friends who are learning about our work for the first time,” said Teresa Spaziani, executive director. “It provides a snapshot of the work we do through program representation and the crowd favorite, a performance by the children who participate in our Kids’ Club after-school program.”

All proceeds help the Gray House provide food, educational services, and youth programming to neighbors in need. This year’s $1,000 platinum sponsors include Alekman DiTusa, Freedom Credit Union, PeoplesBank, and the Springfield chapter of UNICO National. Tickets for the event are available at a minimum donation of $5. Children age 6 and under are free, and all tickets can be purchased at the door.

Supper, dessert, and children’s activities are available, as well as the opportunity to win raffle prizes. The grand-prize raffle includes a foursome to the Ranch Golf Club, tickets to the Boston Celtics game on April 12, and a Tree House Brewing Co. basket. Winners do not need to be present to win the grand-prize raffle, and tickets can be purchased in advance by calling (413) 734-6696. In addition, raffle tickets are available for purchase at the event for other prizes, such as Okemo Mountain lift tickets and spa, restaurant, and other gift certificates from local businesses.

This year, the Gray House will honor its food-pantry volunteers at the event. “The Gray House couldn’t have the impact that we do in our community without the support of our volunteers,” said Spaziani. “Over the past few years, the food-pantry volunteers have experienced many changes with the program as we evaluated its sustainability and ultimately were able to reignite the program through a partnership with Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen & Pantry of Chicopee. The pantry volunteers worked through these transitions and return week after week to ensure that the families and individuals in our community receive the food they need and are treated with respect.”

For more information and to see all the sponsors and supporters of the event, visit grayhouse.org/spaghetti-supper.