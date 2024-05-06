Greenfield Cooperative Bank Announces Three Executive Promotions

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Cooperative Bank (GCB) announced the promotions of three team members, recognizing their contributions while fostering a culture of advancement within the company.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the achievements of these dedicated employees,” said Tony Worden, president and CEO of GCB. “Their commitment to excellence and leadership skills make them invaluable assets. These promotions demonstrate our dedication to empowering our people and providing them with opportunities for growth.”

Jeremy Payson is being promoted to executive vice president, Finance. He holds an MBA in finance and economics from Western New England University and has been with the bank since 2022.

Chris Wilkey is being promoted to vice president, Information Systems. He has been with GCB since 2007.

Julie Gonzales is being promoted to assistant vice president, Human Resources. She has been with Greenfield Co-op since 2012.

These promotions acknowledge the significant contributions made by these individuals across various departments within Greenfield Cooperative Bank. This commitment to internal advancement fosters a positive and motivated work environment, where employees are empowered to reach their full potential.