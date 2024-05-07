Berkshire Bank Foundation Makes Philanthropic Contributions to 107 Nonprofits

BOSTON — Berkshire Bank announced that its foundation made $401,190 in philanthropic investments during the first quarter of 2024. The grants covered a wide range of projects that foster upward economic mobility, support overall well-being, and enhance opportunities for individual success in the communities the bank serves. The investments also support the company’s BEST Community Comeback program.

In all, the Berkshire Bank Foundation gave 107 local nonprofits grants to assist with critical projects in the areas of education, youth, food insecurity, housing, healthcare, substance-abuse prevention, veterans, and employment. In addition, the foundation supports programs that align with Berkshire Bank’s Center for Women, Wellness, and Wealth.

“As a community-focused bank, we recognize the importance of supporting nonprofit organizations with time, talent, and treasure,” said Lori Gazzillo Kiely, director of the Berkshire Bank Foundation. “We are proud to provide philanthropic contributions to so many organizations that are enabling vital services continue in the communities that Berkshire Bank serves.”