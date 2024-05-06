Monson Savings Bank Receives Highest Rating for Financial Strength, Stability

MONSON — Bank rating firm BauerFinancial Inc. announced that Monson Savings Bank has earned its highest, 5-Star Superior rating for financial strength and stability for the 57th consecutive quarter.

Having maintained its financial strength and stability for more than a decade, Monson Savings Bank has also earned another designation as an Exceptional Performance Bank. Only banks that have earned and maintained this highest 5-Star rating for 10 years (40 consecutive quarters) or longer may claim this distinction. This latest rating was assigned in March 2024 based on Dec. 31, 2023 financial data.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce that there are still banks, like Monson Savings Bank, that continue to provide a sense of security in this insecure world,” said Karen Dorway, president of BauerFinancial. “Friends and neighbors of Monson Savings Bank probably already know this. They have the privilege of having a true community bank that sticks to common-sense banking values, right in their community. It’s important to let those who might not be aware know that they have the strength of a 5-Star bank right in their midst.”

Dan Moriarty, president and CEO of Monson Savings Bank, added that “our entire team at Monson Savings Bank works together to ensure our performance in financial strength and stability remain consistent year after year. As a local community bank serving the financial needs of our area for more than 152 years, we are incredibly proud of this 5-Star rating. It represents the hard work put forth to remain well-capitalized and financially sound so we can continue to provide our customers with the best support and services and contribute to the vibrancy of our local communities. We want our community members to know they can trust in Monson Savings Bank.”