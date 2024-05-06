A Better Life Homecare to Host Cocktail Hour on June 5

SPRINGFIELD — A Better Life Homecare will host a cocktail hour at Dewey’s Jazz Lounge in Springfield on Wednesday, June 5 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

This networking event serves multiple purposes. First, it’s an opportunity for the company to introduce its newest home-care programs, designed with the aim of enhancing quality of life for clients. Additionally, A Better Life has exciting news to share.

Attendees will connect with fellow healthcare experts and community leaders in a relaxed and inviting atmosphere, discover more about A Better Life’s innovative homecare programs and how they can benefit those in need, and join in celebrating the company’s successes and look forward to a future of continued collaboration and growth.

RSVP by emailing [email protected] or calling (413)285-5929.