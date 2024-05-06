Kuhn Riddle Promotes Garrison Piers-Gamble to Senior Project Manager

AMHERST — Kuhn Riddle Architects & Designers announced the promotion of Garrison Piers-Gamble to the position of senior project manager.

Piers-Gamble brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this elevated role, having demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of sustainable architecture principles throughout his career. As a certified passive house consultant, and with experience working on a Living Building Challenge project, he is poised to drive the firm’s commitment to sustainability to new heights.

Piers-Gamble has played a pivotal role in the firm’s engagement in the AIA 2030 Commitment, with a goal that all the firm’s projects will achieve net-zero emissions by 2030. His dedication to excellence, coupled with his strong background in architectural project management and enthusiastic approach to sustainable design, has earned him recognition from clients and colleagues alike.

As senior project manager, he will lead the firm’s efforts in advancing sustainable and passive house design principles across all projects. He will work closely with clients, design teams, and industry partners to develop tailored solutions that minimize environmental impact while maximizing energy efficiency and exceeding clients’ expectations.

“We are thrilled to announce Garrison Piers-Gamble’s promotion to senior project manager,” said Aelan Tierney, president of Kuhn Riddle Architects & Designers. “With his expertise and passion for sustainable design, he will play a key role in shaping the future of our firm and driving positive change in our local architectural community.”