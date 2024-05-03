United Way of Pioneer Valley Officially Names Megan Moynihan CEO

SPRINGFIELD — United Way of Pioneer Valley (UWPV) announced that Megan Moynihan, who has been serving as interim CEO since February 2023, has officially been appointed CEO of the organization, effective immediately. Moynihan was selected by the UWPV board of directors after a nationwide search.

Moynihan has more than 18 years of experience in the nonprofit sector, including 12 years at UWPV. She joined the organization in 2012 as a finance and accounting analyst and worked her way up to chief operating officer in 2022. In that role, she oversaw the development and implementation of UWPV’s strategic plan, grantmaking, and community partnerships. She also led the organization’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including launching the COVID-19 Relief Fund and shifting programming in response to community needs.

“I am honored and humbled to be named the CEO of United Way of Pioneer Valley, an organization that I have been passionate about for the past decade,” Moynihan said. “I am grateful for the trust and support of the board, the staff, and the community, and I look forward to working with them to advance our mission of improving the lives of people in greatest need in our region.”

Scott Grodsky, chair of the UWPV board of directors, said Moynihan was the unanimous choice of the board after a rigorous and competitive process.

“Megan has proven herself to be an exceptional leader, especially during these challenging times,” he noted. “She has a deep understanding of the needs and opportunities in our community, a strong vision for the future of UWPV, and a commitment to excellence and innovation. We are thrilled to have her as our new CEO, and we are confident that she will take UWPV to the next level of impact and sustainability.”