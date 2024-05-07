Greenfield Cooperative Bank Promotes 10 Employees

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Cooperative Bank (GCB) announced the promotion of several key employees, reflecting the bank’s commitment to fostering a culture of growth and recognizing exceptional performance.

“Investing in our people is paramount to our continued success,” said Tony Worden, president and CEO of Greenfield Cooperative Bank. “These promotions acknowledge the dedication and expertise of our team members who consistently deliver exceptional service to our customers. Their leadership and deep understanding of the financial-services industry will be instrumental in driving our future growth.”

Siobhan Tripp is being promoted to marketing director. She has been with GCB since 2020.

Harlin Glovacki is being promoted to branch manager-in-training. He has been with GCB since 2022.

Annette Baker is being promoted to customer service representative. She has been with GCB since 2021.

Brandi Knowlton is being promoted to customer service representative. She has been with GCB since 2024.

Aaron Thompson is being promoted to customer service representative. He has been with GCB since 2023.

Sarah Beresford is being promoted to head teller. She has been with GCB since 2022.

Samantha Kelley is being promoted to assistant manager. She has been with GCB since 2013.

Kim Fontaine is being promoted to senior underwriter. She has been with GCB since 2023.

Angie Macleay is being promoted to senior underwriter. She has been with GCB since 2009.

Aaron Frentzos is being promoted to senior technology specialist. He has been with GCB since 2013.