Greater Holyoke Chamber to Hold Book Drive at Networking Event

HOLYOKE — The Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will collect donations of new and gently used books, CDs, DVDs, and puzzles at the group’s monthly networking event.

The event takes place on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 5 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of Holyoke, 444 Dwight St. Admission is $10 for chamber members, $15 for non-member guests; and free to guests who donate three items. Ticket price includes hors d’oeuvres and refreshments prepared by Jay’s Bed & Breakfast of Holyoke.

The event is sponsored by Holyoke Gas & Electric. Area businesses interested in making a book donation are asked to contact the Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce at (413) 534-3376 or holyokechamber.com to sign up for the event. The books will be distributed to local organizations.