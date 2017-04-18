Mary Ann’s Dance and More to Relocate

EASTHAMPTON — Mary Ann’s Dance and More, a local dance apparel store, announced that it will be moving to its new home on Route 10 in Easthampton, July 1.

The company will move to 396 Main St., the former home of Fit Body. The location offers easier parking, a more friendly shopping experience, great accessibility and the ability to host more in-store events.

In January, the company launched its app on Google Play and the App Store. It will also be celebrating its 10th anniversary in August.

Mary Ann’s Dance and More offers customers dance supplies, including apparel and accessories, as well as novelty and gift items that all customers can enjoy. An active business in the community, the company is recognized as a consistent sponsor of various local organizations.