STCC to Host Health Careers Exploration Night on Nov. 29

SPRINGFIELD — On Wednesday, Nov. 29, Springfield Technical Community College will offer Health Careers Exploration Night, an opportunity for anyone interested in becoming a healthcare professional to learn more about STCC’s programs.

Open to the public, the free event will take place from 4 and 6 p.m. While no registration is required, visitors should check in with organizers in the first-floor lobby of Building 20, on the Pearl Street side of the campus.

The night will feature tours of STCC’s SIMS Medical Center, a nationally recognized patient-simulation facility, and tours of departments. Visitors can meet faculty and current students and observe demonstrations and hands-on activities. The event is ideal for anyone thinking about changing careers or becoming a medical professional, to find out if the healthcare field is a good fit.

“This event is a wonderful opportunity for prospective students to explore health careers and meet faculty, staff, and current students. Attendees will be able to ask questions and experience hands-on opportunities that will allow them immersive experiences in each of the healthcare professions offered at STCC,” said Christopher Scott, dean of the School of Health and Patient Simulation.

STCC offers more than a dozen programs to get started on the path to a health career, including cosmetology, dental assistant, dental hygiene, diagnostic medical sonography, health information technology, medical assistant, medical coding and billing specialist, medical laboratory technician, medical office administrative assistant, nursing, occupational therapy assistant, physical therapist assistant, radiologic technology, respiratory care, sterile processing technician (a new program), and surgical technology.

Anyone needing accommodations to fully participate in this event should contact the Office of Disability Services at (413) 755-4785. For more information, contact the School of Health & Patient Simulation at shps@stcc.edu or (413) 755-4510.