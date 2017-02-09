STCC Offers ‘Fast Track’ Customer-service Training

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College will offer a 16-week “fast track” customer-service certificate training program this spring that is designed to help students develop a range of skills, from interview techniques to job-hunting strategies.

The fast track option allows students to earn 24 college credits over two eight-week sessions that begin March 20. They can apply these credits directly to an associate degree in business administration. Four courses are offered per session, and classes are held Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

An STCC fast-track customer-service certificate allows people to become eligible for jobs in a number of different industries, including call center operations, financial services, sales, hospitality, customer service for manufacturing operations and retail and other organizations.

“Customer-service employees typically are considered the ‘face’ of the companies they represent. They need to have good problem-solving skills,” said Lidya Rivera-Early, GPSTEM (Guided Pathways to Success in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) project director at STCC. “Customer service is a great starting point for a career in any company.”

Rivera-Early said someone working in customer service will need a good foundation of skills in marketing, computer literacy, communication and business etiquette to support the needs of both the customer and employer.

Requested by area industry partners, the Fast Track Customer Service Essentials Certificate program will help students develop essential workforce readiness skills.

“Our fast track program will include career readiness courses to support students as they transition to employment,” Rivera-Early said.

The program will include speed interview networking sessions and job-placement assistance. Students will hear from guest speakers and go on company tours.

To enroll in the program, contact the STCC Admissions Office at (413) 755-3333 or visit www.stcc.edu/admissions. Space is limited. The program is not free, but financial aid is available for those that qualify.