City Tire Donates $20,000 to Baystate Children’s Hospital, Shriners Hospitals for Children

SPRINGFIELD — A three-state fundraising effort and matching company contribution by City Tire and Auto Centers has netted Baystate Children’s Hospital and Shriners Hospitals for Children – Springfield donations of $10,000 each. The company raised the funds through contributions on specific auto services for the past six months and announced the contributions in time for the holiday giving season.

“Our customers responded and agreed with our perception that all it takes is to talk to someone who has had a child treated by these hospitals, and you realize the importance of their work,” said Peter Greenberg, president of City Tire and Auto Centers.

Dr. Charlotte Boney, pediatrician-in-chief at Baystate Children’s Hospital, underscored the importance of such contributions. “When you make a donation to Baystate Children’s Hospital, you are not just writing us a check, you’re taking care of children in your community. We couldn’t do this without our partners like City Tire and other donors that really make it possible for us to have state-of-the-art equipment and important programs like child life and palliative care.”

Stacey Perlmutter, director of Development at Shriners Hospitals for Children – Springfield, thanked City Tire and Auto Centers for its contribution and explained how the support would benefit the children. “Shriners Hospitals for Children in Springfield is so grateful for City Tire and the community for their generosity. Their support will help us provide life-changing, quality care to patients regardless of their ability to pay. We could not do what we do without them.”