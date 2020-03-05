Benchmark Senior Living to Host CEU Breakfast on Managing Difficult Behaviors

SPRINGFIELD — Benchmark Senior Living will host a CEU breakfast presentation on Tuesday, March 24 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at La Quinta Inn & Suites, 100 Congress St., Springfield.

Caroline Bixby, a social worker with Bill Johnson Staffing and Consulting, will present “Managing Difficult Behaviors: an Integrative Approach.” All behaviors have meaning, but what is the individual trying to say? And how do healthcare staff manage those behaviors while providing treatment and care? Bixby will review behavior-management principles and techniques for working with problematic behaviors in healthcare settings in the context of regulatory compliance.

Social workers and nurses will receive one CEU for attending. This free event is open to the public, and breakfast will be provided. Individuals interested in attending must RSVP no later than Wednesday, March 11 to Allison Baker at (781) 530-7850 or [email protected].