40 Under Forty Nominations Due Feb. 11

SPRINGFIELDBusinessWest is currently accepting nominations for the 40 Under Forty class of 2022. The deadline for nominations is Friday, Feb. 11.

Launched in 2007, the program recognizes rising stars in the four counties of Western Mass. Nominations, which should be as detailed and thorough as possible, should list an individual’s accomplishments within their profession as well as their work within the community. Nominations can be completed online at businesswest.com/40-under-forty-nomination-form.

Nominations will be weighed by a panel of judges, and the selected individuals will be profiled in BusinessWest in April and honored at the 40 Under Forty Gala in late June. Event sponsorship opportunities are available.

