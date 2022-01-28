TD Bank Center Sold to Newly Formed Real-estate Partnership

SPRINGFIELD — The 240,000-square-foot, class-A office complex located at 1441 Main St. in Springfield, known as the TD Bank Center, has been sold. The property, located at the corner of Main Street and Harrison Avenue, was sold by an affiliate of TD Bank to a limited-liability company comprised of the principals of Colebrook Realty Services and a company controlled by Jeb Balise, CEO of Balise Auto Group. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.

Originally known as Center Square, the property was developed in the early 1980s by a subsidiary of SIS Bank in a project led by Colebrook CEO Jack Dill. Colebrook has managed and leased the building since its opening in January 1982. Most recently, Colebrook partners Mitch Bolotin and Kevin Morin have had responsibility for leasing and managing TD Bank Center. Balise and Colebrook have worked together for nearly two decades on Balise real-estate projects, represented by Bolotin.

“Our team is proud to be partners with Colebrook in a special building right in the heart of Springfield’s downtown,” Balise said.

Dill added that the opportunity to buy the building was a capstone to Colebrook’s long and productive relationship with TD Bank and its predecessors. “We are grateful for the trust and confidence TD has in this partnership going forward, evidenced by the long-term lease commitment it made. We intend to keep the TD logo prominently displayed on 1441 Main Street.”

Morin noted that “another key element in the group’s decision to buy 1441 was our enduring relationships with our tenants and the great people who provide services to them every day: our office, maintenance, and security staff. This is a tightly knit community where all faces are familiar, even if masked at present.”