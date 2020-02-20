40 Under Forty Pulls in More Than 200 Nominations

SPRINGFIELD — The nomination period for the 40 Under Forty class of 2020 has closed, and now a panel of judges has a challenging task ahead.

That’s because BusinessWest received a record haul of more than 200 unique nominations this year — an indication that, in its 14th year, the 40 Under Forty honor remains a coveted mark of distinction for this region’s young individuals who have made a mark both professionally and through community involvement.

This year’s judges include Mychal Connolly, chapter chairman of SCORE Western Massachusetts and member of the 40 Under Forty class of 2011; Jose Delgado, director of Government Affairs at MGM Springfield and member of the 40 Under Forty class of 2011; Claudia Pazmany, executive director of the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce; Payton Shubrick, a home office technology strategist at MassMutual and member of the 40 Under Forty class of 2019; and Donna Yetter, a principal in Commercial Services at Melanson Heath.

After the judges have completed their careful review of the nominees, the class of 2020 will be profiled in the April 27 issue of BusinessWest and honored at the 40 Under Forty Gala on June 25 at the Log Cabin in Holyoke. This year’s event is presented by PeoplesBank and Health New England, and sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Springfield. WWLP-22News is the media sponsor, and the Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield is a partner. Other sponsorship opportunities are available.