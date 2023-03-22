Academy of Music, New England Public Media Present Best of Valley Voices Story Slam

NORTHAMPTON — The Best of Valley Voices Story Slam collaboration between the Academy of Music Theatre and New England Public Media will stage its eighth competition at the Academy of Music on Saturday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. With storytelling as one of the oldest forms of entertainment, Valley Voices brings inspiring, comedic, and heartwarming true stories from members of the local community to the stage.

Audience members selected the top three storytellers from four slams performed at a variety of venues in the Valley between December and March, and now they will compete for the best of the best. Both novice and experienced storytellers will be sharing their five-minute, first-person narratives live on stage, and the audience will select the winner. Co-producers Lyrical Faith and Vanessa Cerillo, along with singer and songwriter Adam McElreath, will lead the audience along with the rules and voting tips.

For further information or to purchase tickets, visit www.aomtheatre.com or call (413) 584-9032, ext. 105, Tuesday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m.