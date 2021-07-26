Ad Club Accepting Submissions for 2021 Creative Awards Through Aug. 5

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts encourages the community to apply for the 2021 Creative Awards before the deadline on Thursday, Aug. 5. Applicants can find the guidelines and application form by clicking here or can contact the Ad Club at (413) 342-0533 or [email protected].

Award winners will be announced at the Ad Club’s Creative Awards show scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 14. Tickets to attend the awards show are available for purchase online by clicking here.

Participants may qualify for entry in a variety of categories, including advertising, copywriting, design, interactive and web media, photography, video and motion, and student work.

“We are super excited to see all of the submissions for this year’s award show and are beyond excited for our virtual celebration to highlight and honor all of the hard work and dedication that went into projects of the past year,” said Susie Howard, Creative Awards co-chair.