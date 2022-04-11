Ad Club of Western MA Opens Submissions for Annual Scholarship

The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts Scholarship Committee announced that a $1,000 communications scholarship will be awarded in 2022, and applications are now available. Visit adclubwm.org/scholarships to download the guidelines and application form. In addition, the information is available by contacting the Ad Club at (413) 342-0533 or email.

The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts supports future generations of creative professionals with an annual scholarship. It is awarded to one or more deserving western Massachusetts high school graduates going to college to study communication arts.

Western Massachusetts seniors who plan to attend an accredited college or technical school to study advertising, communications, marketing, or graphic arts and will be attending in September 2022 are encouraged to apply. The scholarship must be applied against tuition and fees at the school. Candidates will be judged on academic performance, extracurricular activities, community service and/or work experience, a demonstrated interest in advertising, communications, marketing or graphic design, personal recommendations, and a letter of introduction outlining future plans.

Completed scholarship applications and all support materials must be submitted to the Ad Club, postmarked by April 15. Scholarship decisions are made by the Scholarship Committee of The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts and are considered final. The scholarship will be awarded in May and the recipient will be recognized at the Ad Club’s Creative Awards show in September.