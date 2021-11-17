AIC to Assist with Boys & Girls Club Family Center’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner

SPRINGFIELD — The Boys & Girls Club Family Center, located at 100 Acorn St. in Springfield, will open its doors to members of the community for its annual community Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday, Nov. 21 from noon to 5 p.m. This event is co-sponsored by American International College (AIC) and MassMutual.

Boys & Girls Club Family Center Executive Director Keshawn Dodds, a two-time AIC alumnus, is pleased to be able to continue his outreach to residents of the city and neighbors in Mason Square who may not be able to enjoy the holiday for a variety of reasons. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual event had to be canceled last year.

“The support from MassMutual and American International College contribute to making the event a major success,” Dodds said. “The monetary and food donations have allowed the Boys & Girls Club Family Center to secure the needed turkeys and sides to serve all in attendance.

“Not being able to gather in fellowship with the community last year was a hard blow for everyone. We are glad that we are now in a place where we can,” he added. “We are grateful for the positive response from the residents and the organizations that have asked to help. Their generosity and concern for those who may not have the financial means or emotional support that many of us may take for granted has helped make this event possible.”

The Boys & Girls Club Family Center anticipates serving approximately 300 guests. The event is free and open to the public, and no reservations are needed.