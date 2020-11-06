American International College Adheres to State’s Changes to COVID-19 Regulations

SPRINGFIELD — In a letter to students, faculty, and staff, American International College (AIC) President Vince Maniaci praised the campus community for their diligence in working to keep everyone safe. He stressed that the college’s disciplined adherence to protocols does make a difference in preventing the spread of COVID-19, both on campus and in the community, thereby allowing for an anticipated successful completion to the fall semester.

The letter is in response to the rise of new cases of COVID-19 across Massachusetts that have resulted in changes to Massachusetts regulations effective Nov. 6. Maniaci acknowledged that, while most young people who contract the virus recover after having experienced only mild to moderate symptoms, “We must look beyond the borders of our campus and take our responsibility as members of the Greater Springfield community seriously and keep our friends and loved ones safe by continuing to do everything we can to stop the spread.”

Maniaci’s communication reiterated and provided links to new state regulations relative to gatherings, dining, stay-at-home orders, travel, and face coverings.

“We are all obligated to act in the best interests of our campus community. Students pledged compliance with guidelines upon return to campus in August, and faculty and staff are committed to do the same,” Maniaci said. “While there is no immediate end in sight, nor does anyone know how long our campus, the state, the nation, and the world will need to take such precautionary measures, we do know that, through compliance with protocols, AIC is contributing to the solution of how to continue educating our students with as little disruption and as much safety as possible.”

AIC announced last month that it would continue to opt for remote learning for the spring semester. More information about AIC’s health and safety precautions and protocols can be found at aic.edu.