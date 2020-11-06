Hamre Martin Team of Rovithis Realty Names Square One a Charity of Choice

SPRINGFIELD — The Hamre Martin Team of Rovithis Realty, LLC has named Square One a charity of choice for the real-estate agency’s charitable-giving initiative.

At the closing of each real-estate transaction, clients have the opportunity to select a charity to receive a portion of the commission from the transaction. Square One has recently been added to a list of preferred organizations to receive funding.

The designation comes at a critical time as Square One recently expanded its early-education program to include full-day remote learning support for children in kindergarten through grade 5, in addition to its traditional preschool classrooms and family childcare offerings.

“Square One is such a vital presence in our community, especially during one of the most challenging years any of us have faced,” said Chris Martin, team leader of the Hamre Martin Team at Rovithis Realty. “We wholeheartedly support everything Square One does to help our fellow community members in need.”

Funds raised through this undertaking will support Square One’s Campaign for Healthy Kids, a multi-year fund-development initiative focused on the agency’s commitment to providing healthy meals, physical fitness, social-emotional well-being, and a healthy learning environment.

“Having the support of our business community is vital to our success in supporting children and families,” said Kristine Allard, vice president of Development & Communication at Square One. “We are so grateful to Chris and his team for recognizing the importance of our work and the need to support us financially.”

Square One currently provides early-learning services to more than 500 infants, toddlers, and school-age children each day, and family support services to 1,500 families each year, as they work to overcome the significant challenges in their lives.

“The past few months have greatly reinforced the demand for our programs and services,” Allard added. “With that growing demand and the unanticipated COVID-related expenses, including providing full-day support during remote learning, we have a tremendous need to expand our donor base.”

To make a donation, text ABC123 to 44-321, visit www.startatsquareone.org, or e-mail Allard at [email protected].