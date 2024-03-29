American International College Earns 2024-25 Military Friendly School Designation

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) announced it has earned the 2024-2025 Military Friendly School and Military Spouse Friendly School designations.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2024-25 survey, with 537 earning special awards for going above the standard.

The 2024-25 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May and October issues of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found online at www.militaryfriendly.com.

“Receiving the 2024-25 Military Friendly School Designation is a testament to our unwavering commitment to supporting our military-affiliated students in their academic pursuits and beyond,” said Michael Dodge, AIC’s executive vice president for Academic Affairs. “We are honored to be recognized for our dedication to providing a supportive and inclusive environment for military-connected students as they pursue their educational goals at American International College.”

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher-education and military-recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer), and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

“Military Friendly is committed to transparency and providing consistent data-driven standards in our designation process,” said Kayla Lopez, national director of Military Partnerships at Military Friendly. “Our standards provide a benchmark that promotes positive outcomes and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunities for the military community. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to evolve and invest in their programs consistently. Schools who achieve awards designation show true commitment in their efforts, going over and above that standard.”