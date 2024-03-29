Elms College Appoints New Members to Board of Trustees

CHICOPEE — Elms College announced that three prominent leaders in the region have joined the college’s board of trustees.

John (Jack) Dill is the president and principal of Colebrook Realty Services and has been negotiating real-estate transactions on behalf of his clients — buyers, sellers, property owners, and tenants — for more than three decades. He holds the counselors of real estate designation, along with other professional designations and licenses in the fields of real estate, finance, and construction, and is a fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Dill has been an active supporter of more than 20 local nonprofits, including Elms College, and is currently vice chairman of the Fallon Community Health Plan board of directors and a member of the Massachusetts Housing Investment Corp. He earned his bachelor of arts degree cum laude from Williams College.

Ashley Vanesse is the president of the Elms College Alumni Assoc. and has been a member of the association since graduating from the Elms in 2011. She is currently office manager for Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home and also held various positions in the Elms College Admission Office. She earned her bachelor’s degree in history from Elms College and her master’s degree in psychology and school counseling from Westfield State University.

Lisa Wills is a partner at Whittlesey, one of the largest regional CPA and IT consulting firms in New England. She has worked primarily with nonprofits over her 25-year career and is an expert in complex audits. She is a licensed certified public accountant with the state of Connecticut and an active member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, as well as the Connecticut Society of Certified Public Accountants (CTCPA). In addition, she is a recognized industry leader and frequent speaker on topics such as FASB changes and female leadership. She earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration from Elms College in 1988.