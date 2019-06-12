Asnuntuck Offering Free Summer Manufacturing Program for High-school Students

ENFIELD, Conn. — Asnuntuck Community College is offering a free summer program in advanced manufacturing technology for rising ninth-grade students from Enfield, East Windsor, Ellington, East Granby, Granby, Suffield, Somers, and Windsor Locks, Conn.

The week-long program is for students who enjoy working with tools, electronics, and/or computers. Students who are curious about the way things are made and interested in a possible career in manufacturing are encouraged to attend. This hands-on, team based week is designed to provide students with instruction and skills through rotations in three key areas: machining, welding, and electronics.

The five-day program is being offered July 8-12 from 9 a.m. to noon at Asnuntuck. Class size is limited, and spaces will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis. Slots are available for older high-school students as well. For more information, contact Julie Cotnoir at (860) 253-3019 or [email protected]. This program is funded in part by a Perkins grant.