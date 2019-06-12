Freedom Credit Union Holds Annual Summer Food Drive

SPRINGFIELD — Freedom Credit Union is once again holding its annual summer food drive to benefit the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. Donations can be brought to Freedom branch locations in the Pioneer Valley through Sept. 27.

“Credit unions are built on the principle of neighbors helping neighbors, and that’s exactly what our summer food drive aims to do as well,” said Freedom President and CEO Glenn Welch. “Hunger, malnutrition, and food insecurity affect people everywhere, including the four counties of Western Massachusetts. We are confident our members will rise to help us meet this challenge.”

Suggested donations of non-perishable food and personal care items include hot and cold cereals; packaged rice and grains; pasta and noodles; canned beans and vegetables; canned and dried fruit; peanut butter and nuts; granola bars and crackers; powdered or evaporated milk; instant potatoes; canned chicken, fish, and meat; cooking oils and spices (in plastic containers); canned soups, stews, and chili; powdered or canned baby formula; diapers, wipes, and toilet paper; shampoo and body wash; and toothpaste and toothbrushes.

For safety, items in glass jars or bottles, homemade food, unlabeled items, baby food, and severely dented cans cannot be accepted.