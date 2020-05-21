Asnuntuck to Offer Online Summer Sessions

ENFIELD, Conn. — Asnuntuck Community College will offer six- and eight-week online summer sessions. The six-week session will run from June 3 to July 14, while the eight-week session will run from June 3 to July 28. Registered medical-assisting classes will begin on May 26, with most classes completed by July 16.

Students from other institutions interested in transferring credits from these courses back to their home institution are advised to check with their institution prior to registering. Course topics include many disciplines, including art, accounting, biology, business, communications, early childhood, computer information systems technology, economics, English, history, human development, human services, medical assisting, philosophy, political science, psychology, and sociology.

Asnuntuck continues to offer admissions and financial-aid virtual information sessions to assist students interested in learning about the college’s affordable fall-semester opportunities. The semester begins on August 26.

Upcoming sessions include Tuesday, May 26 at 5 p.m. and Thursday, May 28 at 3 p.m. Potential students need only attend one of the sessions. Participants will be able to learn about admissions, the financial-aid process, and information regarding Pledge to Advance Connecticut (PACT) during the 60-minute sessions, which will also include question-and answer time.

Register for the session and learn more about summer and fall options by visiting asnuntuck.edu/admissions/how-to-enroll. For information regarding academic advising, visit www.asnuntuck.edu/advising.