Attorney Mark Esposito to Speak at 21st Annual Estate Planning Conference

SPRINGFIELD — Mark Esposito, an attorney at Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin, P.C., will speak at the 21st Annual Estate Planning Conference of Massachusetts Continuing Legal Education Inc. (MCLE) on Tuesday, June 30. He will contribute to an expert panel discussion titled “What’s Up in the World of Fiduciary Litigation?” at the 2020 conference, which will take place as a live webcast from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The recorded webcast will be shown during that timeframe on Tuesday, July 14.

Esposito joined Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin in 2017 and concentrates his practice in general litigation, with particular emphasis on commercial, trust and estate, and employment and labor litigation. He has counseled various public-sector labor unions and employees in collective bargaining, negotiations, arbitration, and litigation, representing clients in state and federal court as well as before administrative agencies.

A summa cum laude graduate of Boston University School of Law (2008) and magna cum laude graduate of Williams College (2005), sposito was named to the 2018 Massachusetts Rising Stars in the field of general litigation. He is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and its Massachusetts chapter.