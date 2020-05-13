Avery Dennison Helps Produce, Distribute N95 Masks for Healthcare Professionals

MENTOR, Ohio — Avery Dennison announced it has entered into an agreement with Global Safety First, LLC (GSF) to produce and distribute a self-adhesive, NIOSH-certified N95 mask as part of the company’s efforts to provide innovative personal protective equipment (PPE) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The N95 mask is a standard of safety in the healthcare setting and vitally important to protecting healthcare workers and patients. GSF’s ReadiMask self-adhesive NIOSH-certified N95 face masks are made with electrostatic particle filtration properties that make them more breathable. They adhere gently to the face with double-coated, skin-friendly adhesive, and are available for use in healthcare settings as a COVID-19 countermeasure.

According to GSF, ReadiMask is unique because it can form an air-tight seal providing maximum protection while allowing filtration during inhalation and exhalation. The mask is virtually weightless, convenient and easy to use. The design eliminates tight straps or ties that put pressure on the face or get caught in hair. Additionally, ReadiMask has no uncomfortable metal nose clip that can cause skin bruising. The ReadiMask was designed with a very low breathing resistance and may provide a cooler temperature than other similar masks.

“Our partnership with Global Safety First allows us to bring some much-needed safety and comfort to front-line healthcare workers who rely on N95 masks every day for protection. GSF’s unique design, along with our medical manufacturing capabilities and expertise in skin-contact adhesives, is helping to bring mask innovation to the healthcare market at a time when it is sorely needed,” said Kirsten Newquist, vice president and general manager of Avery Dennison Medical.

Production of the masks will begin shortly at Avery Dennison’s Mentor, Ohio facility pending NIOSH approval, with first shipments anticipated in June. The masks will be available for purchase by hospitals, nursing homes, and other healthcare facilities as well as group purchasing organizations and distributors nationwide exclusively through Avery Dennison Medical.