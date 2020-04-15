Bacon Wilson Attorneys Hosting Legal Living Room, Free Web Discussion Series

SPRINGFIELD — In light of the COVID-19 health crisis, the law firm of Bacon Wilson is offering a free series of web discussions, allowing attorneys to communicate directly with the public about important legal topics.

The Legal Living Room discussion series kicked off Tuesday evening, April 14, featuring Bacon Wilson’s estate-planning team fielding questions from approximately 30 discussion participants during a lively, informative conversation.

Legal Living Room continues Tuesday, April 21, when employment-law attorneys Kathryn Crouss and Meaghan Murphy will be on hand to address employment topics including employee rights and employer responsibilities under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, elements of the CARES Act relevant to employment considerations, severance agreements, Massachusetts and federal expanded unemployment benefits, aid for small businesses, and the Paycheck Protection Program. Crouss and Murphy will take questions and customize discussion content.

The series will continue with sessions on family law on Tuesday, April 28, and real estate on Tuesday, May 5.

Bacon Wilson is hosting Legal Living Room web discussions on the Zoom platform, allowing participants the opportunity to talk from the safety and comfort of home. The web discussions are free and open to the public. For more information or to reserve a spot, e-mail Carolyn Coulter at [email protected].