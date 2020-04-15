Leadership Pioneer Valley Announces New Virtual Collaboration

SPRINGFIELD — Leadership Pioneer Valley (LPV) announced a new collaboration with LEAD Boston and Leadership South Coast to offer a series of free leadership webinars for their respective alumni over the next few weeks. The first training, “Well-being: Putting On Your Own Oxygen Mask While Leading Others,” is being led by Carol Roby, David Garten, and Paul Sherman, authors of Ask What Matters?!

“These unprecedented times are putting a real strain on everyone, but especially leaders. We are excited to join with several other Massachusetts-based community leadership programs to provide practical tools for leaders in the Valley,” said Lora Wondolowski, Leadership Pioneer Valley’s executive director.

Future sessions will draw upon LPV’s Positive Leadership curriculum to provide adaptive approaches to leading under crisis. For more information on sessions, visit www.leadershippv.org.