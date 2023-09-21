Bacon Wilson Welcomes Attorney Conor Carey

SPRINGFIELD — Bacon Wilson, P.C. announced that attorney Conor Carey has joined the firm as an associate in the Litigation department.

Carey earned his juris doctorate, cum laude, from the University of St. Thomas School of Law in Minneapolis in 2018 and his bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude, from Westfield State University in 2015. Prior to joining Bacon Wilson, he spent a year as a judicial law clerk for Associate Justice Sabita Singh of the Massachusetts Appeals Court and also previously served as a research attorney to the justices of the Massachusetts Superior Court in Worcester.

At Bacon Wilson, he will be assisting clients with their litigation needs in both civil and criminal law. He is a member of both the Hampden and Hampshire county bar associations and will be working primarily out of the firm’s Northampton office. He is licensed to practice law in Massachusetts and Minnesota.

“Bacon Wilson is thrilled for Conor to join the firm as we continue to grow and expand our ability to serve the diverse needs of our clients,” Managing Shareholder Jeffrey Fialky said. “Conor, a native of Easthampton, is yet another example of a talented individual returning to Western Massachusetts for his career path. Conor has robust experience working with the judiciary, and particularly the Massachusetts Court of Appeals, and this expertise is an exciting addition to Bacon Wilson’s distinguished litigation department.”